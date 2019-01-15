AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local student-athlete received the surprise of a lifetime this week at UMass Amherst.
The team awarded her a full tuition scholarship.
In her senior year, Mackenzie Sullivan - or Kenz as her teammates call her - has only played one semester of basketball at the University of Massachusetts.
Kenz grew up just a few minutes away in South Hadley. She walked on to the team this year as a senior and has worked hard every day to prove she belongs.
"She embodies everything we want here at the University of Massachusetts. What I love about her is her spirit, her want to. She comes [to] practice every single day. She's coachable, she makes herself better and she makes her teammates better," said UMass head women's basketball coach Tory Verdi.
So to show Kenz that she was a vital part of this team, her coach decided to give her a token of appreciation.
In a team meeting Monday, a letter was delivered to Kenz. What came next would change her life (check out the video below).
"Congratulations Mackenzie. I'm excited to inform you that you have earned a full scholarship from the University of Massachusetts"
The entire team celebrated alongside Mackenzie, but it was her family that could not be more proud.
"Hey Dad, it's Kenz. Guess what? I got a scholarship!" Sullivan said in a phone call, adding in an interview Tuesday that "I called him back later and he said I'm so proud Kenz."
Kenz told Western Mass News that she had no idea that this was coming and she is so grateful to be a part of this team.
"It was such a good feeling and I have worked so hard on this team and I feel like everyone has welcomed me on, and I feel like such a part of this team now. To be recognized was amazing," Sullivan said.
The scholarship will cover the entire upcoming semester. Kenz was working and going to school before joining the team.
Most players commit to the team because of the scholarship. Verdi said that Kenz already committed to this team and that deserves recognition.
"It's very unique and it's an opportunity of a lifetime for her and she is deserving. Hard work pays off and for me, it was a no brainer," Verdi noted.
Sullivan and the Minutewomen play in a nationally televised game against George Mason Wednesday afternoon at the Mullins Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.