CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has exclusive video of the moment a woman was brought to safety after going on a dangerous drive in Chicopee.
Investigators said the car went down Erline Street, a dead end road, then went airborne into some trees, flipped over, and crashed into a river Monday night.
Mike Blair and three other neighbors ran to the scene.
"I just ran. I pretty much just slid all the way down the river and then I just jumped in," Blair explained.
Blair told Western Mass Bews he instantly thought the worst.
"It's a dead end. She must have not known where she was because my friend said she was doing about 40 or 50. She was flying. I don't even think she hit the ground. She went right into the river," Blair said, adding "I seen the car upside down, so I just ran down the river. Obviously, I was thinking there was kids in the car, so I just wanted to get out there, so I tried smashed a window with a rock and we heard her, so we had to pull her out."
That's when Blair and the others pulled her out.
"As soon as we got her out, I was looking to see if any kids were in the car and nobody else was in there, luckily," Blair noted.
Investigators said two police officers checked the car to make sure no one else was inside.
Meantime, Blair made sure the woman was okay.
"She didn't know where she was. We held her hand the whole time. She wouldn't let me go. She was like 'Where is Mike?' I told her I will be here the whole time, I had to hold her hand," Blair said, noting "She's got minor scratches on her face, but other than that, her right side was messed up. I htink she broke her leg or something."
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said the woman was taken to the hospital, thankful Blair and the three other people were there to jump in and help.
"That's amazing, especially with this type of weather, for people to do that, it's great to see. They probably saved her life by pulling her out," Wilk explained.
Chicopee Police are still investigating the crash.
