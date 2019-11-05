CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Polls in Chicopee closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday and within 30 minutes, before any officials results, John Vieau said he got a call from his opponent Joe Morissette, congratulating him, making Vieau the next mayor of Chicopee.
Back in February, Mayor Richard Kos announced he would not seek another term.
Vieau, who served the city as city council president for the last four years, and Chicopee Comp assistant principal Joe Morissette won the preliminary in September, putting their two names on the ballot today.
Results show Vieau beat Morissette by about 1,400 votes.
Vieau told Western Mass News his campaign was all about the people of Chicopee.
"I have put together a committee that is just exceptional. They were there through thick and thin. We’ve been through so much together. We’ve bonded and created such a grassroots campaign. We were able to connect with everyone throughout the city of chicopee and i’m so thankful for the results tonight. It’s been incredible," Vieau explained.
Vieau also credits having spent the last four years as city council president as a factor that has gotten him to this position.
"I’m looking forward to this new opportunity for me to keep the city going at a pace that taxpayers in Chicopee can afford. That’s my goal - provide the best service that we can possible provide, but always taking the rate payers and taxpayers in mind in all the decisions we make, and working and collaborating with my city council. I’m looking forward to working with them again," Vieau added.
We spoke to Morissette over the phone. He said he's thankful for the voters that turned out today and his team that got him to this point. He congratulates Vieau and is looking forward to change taking place in the city. It was a good race full of hard work.
Vieau said he thinks turnout was on the lower side today, but is looking forward to continuing big projects and starting new ones in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.