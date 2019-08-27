WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're following up on an exclusive story we first brought you last night about a West Springfield neighborhood concerned about a reported speeding car.
We followed up with police and made a social media discovery based on the tips you sent us.
Residents we spoke with tell us the car that's speeding down Heywood Ave. is a purple Dodge Challenger and that the driver has threatened people who ask him to slow down.
As a result of our story, we were sent a tip by a viewer to an Instagram page.
Among videos and pictures of cars spinning donuts, there are several posts featuring a purple Dodge Challenger with the same license plate reported by the residents.
We've blurred the plate. but in this video you can see someone driving the purple challenger, while filming at the same time sticking the camera out of the window.
Western Mass News also reached out to the gym in West Springfield, where residents say they've spotted the vehicle before.
The owner of the gym declined to make a statement on camera, but confirmed it does not belong to him or any of his employees.
We brought the Instagram handle to West Springfield Police, who say they'll bring it to the attention of the traffic bureau.
West Springfield Police say residents should continue to lodge a formal report of when and where they see the car to help establish a pattern.
