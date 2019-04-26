CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A candlelight vigil and walk scheduled for Friday for a woman who was hit and killed by a car has been rescheduled.
Laura Hebert, 24, was struck and killed in the area of Chicopee and State Streets as she was walking with a 23-year-old man.
That man was also seriously hurt. He has since been released from the hospital.
Police said that 48-year-old David Delgado is charged with motor vehicle homicide under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Delgado pleaded not guilty and is being held on $750,000 bail.
The vigil was originally scheduled for Friday night. However, due to the weather, it has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for Hebert. The GoFundMe collection will be used to start a memorial garden in Herbert's memory, as well as donating to Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter.
