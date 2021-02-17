CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search continues for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 days.
Tonight, the community is coming together for a vigil to pray for his safe return. The event is being held at the Medina boat ramp - the same place police think Blanchard was before his disappearance.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Western Mass News that a helicopter continued searching for the boy today. We captured video of their helicopter searching along the Connecticut River late Wednesday morning.
Blanchard was last seen on February 5 around 11:30 a.m.
Chicopee Police have followed several leads, as well as checked the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers with divers, boats and drones. They also asked for anyone in the Old Field Roads neighborhood for any surveillance video that may have picked up Blanchard’s whereabouts.
Most recently, police wanted information from anyone walking near Broadcast Center around 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tonight, the community is coming together for a candlelight vigil to pray and hope for Blanchard’s safe return.
Blanchard was last seen wearing black ski pants and a red coat.
The vigil is expected to go until 6 p.m.
Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee Police.
