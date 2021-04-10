NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- U. S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who was killed in the line of duty more than a week ago, was honored Saturday at a vigil in North Adams where he grew up.
The person who organized the event wanted to pay his respects to fallen officer William Evans. But he also wanted to recognize other police officers who have lost their lives on the job.
Many who attended were from law enforcement families. Their message was to stop the violence against police officers.
“The message is, we need to support law enforcement. We need to stop a culture that is anti-law enforcement. We need to respect their lives,” organizer Rinaldo Del Gallo said.
Also in attendance, a Black Lives Matter supporter who wanted to pay his respects as well.
“William Evans died in duty, just because I'm Black Lives Matter, he’s a human. A human lost his life. That’s the most important thing we can talk about,” Black Lives Matter activist Raymond Moore said.
Western Mass News also found flags at half staff at Evan’s high school in North Adams.
The community is still grieving over this tragic loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.