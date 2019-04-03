EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people made their way to Heritage Park in East Longmeadow tonight to remember the man who died when his car went into the park's pond Tuesday morning.
Just a day after friends say 32-year-old Luke Benander died after an accident early Tuesday morning, flowers now rest at the tire tracks before the fatal moment when his car went into the water.
Patrick McGee was one of those at Wednesday night's vigil.
"I've worked at Stop and Shop for seven years," Patrick tells us. "Had a lot of managers and stuff and he was definitely the best. You can talk to him about anything."
Luke's loved ones tell Western Mass News that he worked at Stop and Shop for the last fifteen years, creating many close relationships.
"He genuinely cared about everyone that he met," stated Luke's significant other, Aimee. "Everybody that worked for him, and with him. The kindest, sweetest, most loving soul you'll ever meet."
His death is something being felt by many.
"I was devastated," continued Aimee. "He was my world and my life, so everybody was devastated. Devastated is the only word I can give you."
"I went to work, and," says Patrick. "It was a very sad vibe. Everyone was sad, [and] upset. We did a lot of memorial stuff for him and it was tough."
Amid the sadness, those who knew Luke are going to remember him for the positivity he brought into their lives.
They say they're going to miss the catch phrases that he greeted everyone with.
"He was a safe space," said Aimee. "He can talk anybody through anything and just his smile brightened the room. You can be having the worst day on Earth and he would just smile and say, 'greetings', and your day was immediately changed by this man."
Although he's gone, they hope to use his life as a way to live by example.
"Just give everybody an extra hug tonight, and," adds Aimee. "Remember life is precious, and be genuine and say greetings."
