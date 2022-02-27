AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A vigil was held today for a UMass-Amherst student who was struck and killed by a car on campus last week. The community came together to remember the life of 19-year-old Elena Lucore from Mississippi.
The vigil was held at the Newman Catholic Center earlier this afternoon.
According to the Northwestern DA's office, Lucore was walking on Massachusetts Avenue with a friend when she was hit. Officials said the driver of the car, A 21-year-old student, stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
He said he was returning home from the library Tuesday night when the fatality took place. The accident remains under investigation.
