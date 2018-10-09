SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parishioners are showing solidarity with sexual abuse victims and wanting more transparency from the church.
It comes as Bishop Mitchell Rozanski from the Diocese of Springfield addessed the clergy on sex abuse in the Catholic church.
A number of parishioners gathered outside Pope Francis High School for a prayer vigil Tuesday afternoon.
After a grand jury report that details decades of child sexual abuse and coverups surfaced, parishioners told Western Mass News they want to be involved in discussions on how to address the issue.
The Social Justice Commission of Seas and Our Lady of the Hills organized the vigil to show their support, asking for transparency from the church.
"It’s important to note this is a prayer vigil not a protest we aren’t protesting. It’s really in order to show solidarity with the victims and pray those priests caught in cycle where they feel such shame," said Margaret Jordan.
The vigil comes on the heels of a grand jury report that details decades of child sexual abuse and coverups.
Internal documents from six Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania show more than 300 priests have been accused of sexually abusing more than a thousand children.
"It affects us when we go to mass on Sunday. We feel like we have something to say and contribute," said John Young.
Bishop Rozanski spoke with Western Mass News and said he understands their concerns.
"We know the sexual abuse group affects the whole church, but especially our leaders. Having a presentation on the crisis gain insight and how to reach out to our people as they go through this," said Rozanski.
He also said he hopes through continued conversations we can better help the victims.
"We want to reach out to those who are victims that's the most important thing. As the Pope says we have to be vigilant so something like this doesn't occur again," Rozanski added.
The Vatican spokesman has responded to these allegations as well, saying that the Pope treats the report with great seriousness.
The pope even took action within the last few weeks by defrocking a notorious pedophile priest in Chile.
