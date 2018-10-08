HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Columbus Day, Puerto Ricans in Holyoke came together to remember their ancestors.
Puerto Ricans said this year is extra meaningful because they’re also recognizing those living on the island who still have hardships after Hurricane Maria.
Children in the Cuyo Social Justice program in Holyoke put on performances and a vigil to remember Taino.
Organizers said Christopher Columbus killed many of them and tonight they wanted to do something special in their honor.
"Puerto Ricans originally, we suffered because of Columbus, so yes there are those who celebrate but today we mourn and loss for us," said Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman.
Roman said children ages 8 to 13 participated in Monday’s event to pay tribute to their ancestors.
Holyoke has one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans.
"He killed alot of Taino Indians to get the land there," said one organizer.
This year has a dual meaning. Roman said they’re taking time to honor those affected by Hurricane Maria as well.
"Tainos were decimated all those days ago even today our people our suffering we’re in pain so they’re always in our hearts," Roman added.
Many of the performers including Roman are planning to go to Puerto Rico at the end of this month to help rebuild homes that were destroyed.
"Specifically building roofs in the town where the eye of the hurricane hit," Roman noted.
Right now the group is collecting building supplies and Home Depot gift cards to bring to the island for that project.
The group has also collected 150 signatures to give to the Holyoke City Council in hopes of recognizing Taino Remembrance Day.
If you would like to make a donation, or send a Home Depot gift card, please send it to Nueve Esperanza, 401 Main Street, Holyoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.