SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil Sunday afternoon to honor those eleven lives lost in the mass shooting that occurred at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
The vigil took place at the Temple Beth El in Springfield, and, as we reported Saturday, Springfield Police still have a large presence to help everyone feel safe.
Inside, members of the Jewish community and local leaders gathered to mourn the eleven lives lost Saturday.
All of the victims' names and ages were read and this afternoon was about honoring them.
Rabbi Amy Wallk-Katz tells Western Mass News that the gun violence is exhausting, and putting the country in a dark place, and that people are tired of living with there being so much hate.
She says you typically hear about these kinds of attacks on the Jewish community in Europe.
After news of yesterday's shooting in Pittsburgh, she says she personally feels assaulted.
"Security isn't enough," Rabbi Amy Wallk-Katz tells us. "We need to do something to make it inexcusable for hate to be spewed, because part of the problem is the discourse in the country. The discourse doesn't cause the violence, but it gives context for the violence."
Katz told the audience that everyone needs to stand together, and committed to loving each other more, because the only thing worse than hate is people not caring.
Police will continue to have an active presence at Temple Beth El, and Rabbi Wallk-Katz says she appreciates the city's response in helping everyone feel safe.
