WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has been following the death of Beulah, the elephant at The Big E, which officials said happened one week ago today.
Sunday night, people gathered to honor her life.
People lined the sidewalk outside of The Big E with candles, pins, and posters to honor the life of Beulah the elephant.
“People are furious, people are outraged,” said Sheryl Becker, president of Western Mass. Animal Rights Advocates.
People came together for a candlelight vigil to honor Beulah, the elephant at The Big E that officials said died of natural causes last Sunday.
“At some point, I’m hoping that Beulah’s death is not in vain,” said Jill Alibrandi of Redding, CT.
Beulah was owned by the R.W. Commerford and Sons, but animal rights activists came together to not only remember Beulah, but another elephant who the USDA confirmed died in March.
Karen, also owned by R.W. Commerford and Sons died of natural causes and, like Beulah, spent many years at The Big E.
“For the most part, I’m saddened, but a little of me is also angry that these animals are in these conditions and dying like they are,” said one man who came out for Sunday's event.
However, animal rights activists told Western Mass News that it’s not just the elephants they’re worried about.
“It’s not just the elephants. It’s the camels, the bears, the zebras, the kangaroos…once they die, they just replace them,” Alibrandi added.
In Massachusetts, there are bills being pushed that would ban animals in travelling exhibits. One bill is in the Senate and one in the House that would ban primates, elephants, big cats, and bears from being used in performances and traveling zoos.
Becker said her organization hopes that change is coming.
“We’re hoping something good comes out of this and I can see it happening,” Becker said.
We reached out to The Big E for a statement, but they said they do not plan to comment.
