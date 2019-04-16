WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vigil is currently under way to honor Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who was missing for two months until his body was found in the Connecticut River.
Bailey was set to graduate this spring from Westfield State University and even though he is no longer there physically, the school still wants to make sure to honor his life.
Bailey went missing on January 19 after a night out at Samuel’s.
The family hadn’t seen or heard from him since, but his phone was found about two weeks later, giving them hope that he was still alive.
However, on March 15, a fisherman spotted Bailey's body and immediately reported it to police.
Bailey's disappearance took a toll on a number of people at the university, so a group of his friends decided to come together to organize a vigil for the person they call a beautiful and humble soul.
"Achim was the apple of their eye. He was their heart and we want to make sure that they know this community here at Westfield State University offers our heart as a gift of love, a gift of compassion, but they know we are with them at this time of their lost and they are not alone," said Rev. Warren Savage, director of Westfield State's Interfaith Center.
This vigil is taking place at the school’s Interfaith Center and only students and family are invited to attend.
The school will honor Bailey in another way. We’ll have more on that coming up tonight on Western Mass News Eleven@11 on ABC40
