CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community came together Monday to remember the 15-year old victim of a Sunday afternoon crash in Wilbraham.
Alex Ortiz, 15, of Chicopee was a passenger in a car that slammed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham around 6 p.m. Sunday.
"Too young" were the words heard time and time again tonight at the vigil held in Ortiz’s honor.
We spoke with one of his best friends on how he and his classmates are handling this tragic news.
In little over a month, Oritz would have been on the football field at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. He'd be getting ready for the season and the start of his sophomore year.
“Star or not, I don't know, but we all called him stud. One, because he had his floppy golden hair and he trained hard. I’m sure he would have been successful,” said Chicopee Comp. principal Derek Morrison.
However, Monday night, the field was filled with dozens of people to pay their respects to Ortiz and his family. It comes a little more than 24 hours after their 15 year old son was killed in the crash in Wilbraham.
“His mom was like a second mom to mine and it was just so hard to see him go and the heartbreak in her eyes,” said Chicopee Comp. freshman Elliot Degray.
Degray described his friendship with Ortiz as something closer to a brotherhood.
“Me and Alex met on the first day of kindergarten. It was just ever since we were kids. He was just the kid that was there. He is the nicest kid I've ever met in my life. He would do anything for anyone at any time,” Degray explained.
Morrison agreed and said, “He made an impact on a lot, a lot of people and his impact was simple. It was being kind and spreading kindness in tough times.”
Degray went on to say, “he was there for me and for anyone. That’s why so many people are here. Everyone wanted to get behind it and show their love to his family.”
Degray told us that Ortiz was heading to a friend’s house Sunday night when the crash happened.
“They were texting him and he said ‘I’m on my way’ and that’s the last text he ever got,” Degray said.
Degray added that he and other students are struggling to find words to describe their grief.
“Angry...annoyed...sad…” Degray noted.
They are trying to focus on who Ortiz was and the life he lived.
“Going on our bikes, going on bike rides, staying up late, playing video games ‘til 3 in the morning. That's all we did was just have a good time. There was never any bad moments,” Degray said.
Morrison added, “He was an electrical student. He was an athlete. He was an academic student and he had a larger than life personality and this was all way too early and way too tragic. There is not much you can say to make a positive out of this other than we were blessed to be with him for such a short amount of time.”
Degray explained, “I just want to see him for five more minute and tell him that I love him.”
The identity of the driver the car has not been released, but we do know they were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.