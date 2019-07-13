CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of bikers joined forces on a ride to Gillette Stadium today to honor the seven people that were killed in the New Hampshire motorcycle crash that happened on June 21
Roughly seventy motorcycles and over 100 people from western Mass met in Chicopee today to take part in the ride for the fallen seven.
Supporters gathered starting at 9:00 this morning before taking off to Gillette.
Riders weren't part of any specific organization, and came from as far as northern Vermont to participate.
Western Mass News spoke with Brian Miller of the western Mass Honor and Remember organization.
He was one of the lead vehicles in today's ride, and has been very involved in several local fundraisers.
He tells us that the number of cars, who showed their support through honking and waving as they drove by, was something special, but nothing beat the feeling of pulling into the stadium.
"Then, pulling into Gillette Stadium to see their support is what the Jarheads Motorcycle Club got. To see hundreds and thousands of people that never met these members of the Jarheads, the fallen seven, or any of the other members of the Jarhead motorcycle club, it was unbelievable. There was over 4,000 bikes up there today," Miller tells us.
He credits today's turnout to the tight-knit nature of motorcyclists and veterans.
Brian also tells us he had the opportunity of handing a check of over $2,000 to the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, $500 of which had been raised on Saturday morning alone.
Western Mass wasn't the only contributor.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a donation of $100,000.
Not including today's donations, the Jarheads have already raised nearly $600,000 through a GoFundMe page.
A leader of the Jarheads tells us the unwavering support since that tragic accident is helping the group heal.
