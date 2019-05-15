SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A candlelight vigil is underway in Greenfield to honor and remember 23-year-old Meaghan Burns.
Burns was one of the Navy corpsmen shot and killed in Virginia by another sailor.
"It's a sad moment. It's a wasted life, a beautiful life taken away too soon," Whately resident Doug Potoksky tells us.
The deadly shooting happened two weeks ago in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store.
The suspected gunman is also a Navy corpsman. Investigators said they found him dead in his car near the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators have not, however, released a motive.
Last night, Burns received a welcome home as her body was brought back to South Deerfield.
Tonight's vigil is being held at the Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew in Greenfield. It's open to the public and begins at 5 p.m.
