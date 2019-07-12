SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local community members are coming together for a vigil they're calling 'Lights For Liberty'.
This is all taking place on the lawn of the Foster Memorial Church on Wilbraham Road.
This vigil is part of a national movement called 'Lights For Liberty', a vigil to end human concentration camps.
Thirty vigils are taking place in just Massachusetts alone.
In terms of what they hope to accomplish, their purpose is to shine a light and protest, what they call, the inhumane conditions that migrant children are being held in at detention centers.
Lights For Liberty is a coalition of people that are dedicated to human rights and the belief that all humans have a right to life, liberty, and dignity.
Locally, this vigil was organized by the Interfaith Council of Greater Springfield and Great Springfield Campaign Nonviolence.
This vigil is expected to go until 6:30.
