WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News continuing team coverage: we have an exclusive interview with an FAA Vintage Aircraft Inspector, who says he worked on and flew the now-destroyed B-17.
Allen Maxwell tells us he has more than fifty years of experience flying and inspecting vintage airplanes, including the B-17 known as 909.
He says in watching news coverage of the crash, he never experienced the kind of altitude failure witnessed yesterday.
"Normally would not struggle like that to get altitude," Maxwell tells us.
FAA Vintage Aircraft Inspector Allen Maxwell said the 909 aircraft never experienced trouble gaining altitude in the years he worked on and flew the plane.
He also tells Western Mass News by phone there was no one more familiar with the B-17 than the pilot inside at the time of the crash, Ernest 'Mac' McCauley, now presumed dead.
"Mac was the pilot and he’s been flying the airplane for the last ten years and he probably had 5,000 hours of P.I.C. (pilot in command) time in that airplane. Very, very experienced pilot," stated Maxwell.
He also recalls that as recently as ten years ago, the plane had a traveling mechanic and would have been subjected to regular inspections.
"I was not thinking it was a mechanical problem," says Maxwell.
Western Mass News found an animation of the doomed flight’s short trip in the air from Flight Aware.
The NTSB says they found 100 low-lead gas in the plane.
"It was originally able to run on eighty-seven octane, but higher octane is fine. The FAA said it's fine for higher octane to run in these engines," said Maxwell.
And they are looking into potential engines issues.
"Am I aware of accounts from witnesses that there may have been issues with the engine prior to takeoff? The answer is yes. We have witness statements with some things to NTSB.gov that have stated they saw work being done on one or two engines prior to take off so that is a question we have for the Collings Foundation and the pilots," Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board explained.
The NTSB says the final report won't be completed for at least another year.
No matter what the official cause is determined to be, Maxwell acknowledges no explanation can bring the victims back.
"I really felt sorry for all the people on board who are involved and the people who lost their lives. It’s just really a big shame," added Maxwell.
The NTSB says their preliminary report will be out in the next ten days, but again, no official cause will be determined until twelve to eighteen months.
