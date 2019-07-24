SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a scary thought: could the meat your're eating have cancer?
It's something you might not think about while shopping or when you're eating out.
The truth is animals are prone to cancer just like us and it is possible to have a piece of meat from a diseased animal, despite monitoring from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The chances are you've probably never consumed a cancerous tumor, but a viral social media post is causing concerns for internet users suggesting butchers still sell cancerous meats to customer.
Western Mass News spoke to Larry Katz, the owner of Arnold's Meats. His business has nothing to do with the viral post. In fact, he told us their butchers toss diseased meats in the trash and it's actually not that common to consume cancerous meat.
"If we find a piece, we're never going to put it out there" says Katz.
Arnold's Meats is a USDA federally inspected wholesale meat business, which means all their products are tracked specifically for this purpose.
According to Katz, the butchers know what to do when they see a mess.
"They'll take a picture with their phone. We will take that picture and send it to the supplier" adds Katz.
It's also important to know the USDA doesn't allow animals with cancer to be sold for consumption, but it is possible for some consumers to still find tumors in their cuts of meat that have been missed.
While local butchers can toss what they see, it is possible for buyers purchasing larger meats to catch it at home. It's white mass with a lot of cells.
So what happens if you do consume cancerous meats?
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is not contagious, so it's unlikely the meat will make you sick, but it could make the consumer uneasy.
That is why Katz says it's important you buy meats from a USDA watched facility to ensure you're getting the best meat out there.
"I want people to come in here knowing they're going to get the finest they can get without having to worry," Katz added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.