BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Brimfield Antique Flea Market typically attracts customers from around the world to shop for local and international treasures.
However, this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person flea market is taking their business online.
For the last 60 years, the Brimfield Antique Flea Market has brought in thousands of dealers and buyers to western Massachusetts.
“People come from all over the world actually…lots of international buyers and sellers, but definitely, lots of international buyers and dealers from all 50 states,” said Klia Ververivis, CEO of Brimfield Live Online.
Tents and fields are usually filled with people around this time of year in Brimfield, but things are different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Brimfield Antique Flea Market is open for shoppers and dealers on Brimfield Live Online.
“Today is the start of the July show and the May show took place for a week in May, but this time, we had a long time to plan and we were able to add virtual booths to the occasion,” Ververivis explained.
Here’s how Brimfield Live Online works - all you have to do is log on to the website, where you can browse and then purchase any item you want. It makes it easy and simple for the buyers and dealers.
“Dealers are doing videos and going live from their locations, but they have a platform where they can load all their items in and people can go in shop without having to contact them,” Ververivis added.
Ververivis told Western Mass News that their dealers are contacting buyers finding the best way to ship the items that are purchased.
“We have 180 dealers that have registered for virtual booths. Those are the booths putting items into the shopping platform and then another 100 or so participating outside of the virtual booth doing promotional videos,” Ververivis noted.
If this year is a success, Ververivis said they will do something similar to this next year.
