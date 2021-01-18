SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield held a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Junior Day titled, The Dream is Calling You.
Monday's event included performances by Springfield students involved in local music programs and sermons by local pastors.
Governor Charlie Baker joined the Springfield virtual celebration to share what's been done on the state level since the murder of George Floyd sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. A movement Gov. Baker said King would've been proud of.
“In Massachusetts, that movement led to bipartisan police reform legislation that significantly increases accountability and transparency for law enforcement. I was proud to sign that legislation, which is one of the most comprehensive approaches to police reform in the country, since the tragic loss of George Floyd. It's a big step forward in promoting racial justice, and we'll also continue to battle a pandemic that laid bare the health disparities for communities of color,” Gov. Baker said.
This year's celebration, hosted by the public access channel Focus Springfield, was dedicated to all community members that lost their lives to COVID-19.
