(WGGB/WSHM) -- An uncertain winter is ahead for many people facing evictions.
Filings have been going up in the Bay State, since Gov. Baker's moratorium expired in the middle of October.
On Friday, Senator Eric Lesser hosted a virtual forum on housing and housing assistance during the pandemic.
Representatives from housing and non-profit organizations focused on the pandemic's impact on housing and their concerns about the future as the federal moratorium is set to expire.
"We have hundreds of thousands of people just in the Pioneer Valley and western Massachusetts who are getting support from those pandemic unemployment programs, hundreds of thousands statewide...about 13 million nationally...just think about what happens when that turns off at the same time the CDC moratorium turns off," Lesser said.
Today's forum is part of a weekly lunchtime series addressing the issues of housing assistance and homelessness during the pandemic.
