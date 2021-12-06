(WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center is hosting a virtual concert Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. as part of their 2021 Hanukkah programing.
Latin Grammy-award winning musician Mister G and his band will be performing for a family-friendly Hanukkah concert.
Springfield JCC staffer and singer Elise Barber will also join Mister G on stage for a special performance.
This program is free and pre-registration is required here.
