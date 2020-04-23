FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- In sports news, the highly anticipated virtual NFL draft just completed its first round.
As expected, Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
As for the New England Patriots, they traded away their 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for an extra second and third-round pick.
They will now have a total of 13 picks over the next two days.
The draft was supposed to be held live in Las Vegas this year, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it went online.
ESPN began the night showing off nearly 60 home cameras set up for the potential draft picks.
The NFL also announced Thursday night that Las Vegas will get to host the draft in 2022.
