WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss the closure of the Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware.
The majority of the services offered at Mary Lane will be relocated to the Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said they will be focus on ways to make Baystate Wing work for surrounding communities.
“Baystate health will be investing $10 to 14 million at Baystate Wing for the medical practices and services offered to the community in contemporary environments more suited to meet patient family and provider needs," Keroack said.
Keroack did say the pandemic was not a contributing factor to Mary Lane’s closure
instead they recognize a low demand and underutilized facilities.
This was one of many town halls planned as Baystate works on transitioning their services out of Mary Lane.
