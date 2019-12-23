SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center is implementing new restrictions on its visitation policy because of a recent influx of the flu and flu-like illnesses.
"As a result of the recent influx of influenza and influenza-like illness in our surrounding communities, Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital have implemented new restrictions on visitation, effective immediately," says Mercy Medical Center representative, Amy Ashford.
Hospital officials report that visitors are now limited to 2 at a time per patient and no patients under 14 are allowed.
Ashford also notes that anyone with the flu or flu-like symtpms are barred from visitation.
We're told these visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
