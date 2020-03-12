HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Soldiers' Home in Holyoke is joining a list of facilities in the area to enact visitor restrictions amid coronavirus concerns.
The facility said Thursday that:
- Only two visitors will be allowed per veteran
- Visitors are not allowed in common areas
- Entry to facility will only be permitted at the main entrance (all other entrances have been clsoed)
- Children 12 and under are not allowed to visit
"In order to protect those who protected us, we are taking all necessary precautions to keep Coronavirus (COVID-19) out of the Soldiers' Home and away from our veterans," the facility explained.
In addition, the Soldiers' Home will be taking temperature readings of everyone who enters the facility.
Other restrictions are being put into place, including:
- Visitors who show signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection (sore throat, cough, fever, shortness of breath) will not be allowed inside the home
- Visitors who had contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are under investigation for COVID-19, or has been sick in the last 14 days will be prohibited
- Visitors who have traveled internationally in the last 14 days or are residing with in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring will be prohibited
