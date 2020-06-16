HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A story exclusive to Western Mass News, Tuesday marked the first day family members could visit their loved ones at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
Since the deadly COVID-19 outbreak first began back in March, visitors have not been allowed at the facility.
There have been 76 veterans who died at the home and tested positive for COVID-19, and two patients who had recovered passed away recently.
Many others contracted the virus and lived.
Those like resident Arthur Kulzer had to fight alone without his family by his side until Tuesday.
“It’s been three and a half months since we were able to visit, so it’s been really good to see him in person,” said Cheryl LaPrade, Kulzer’s daughter.
At 91 years of age and a navy veteran, Arthur is no stranger to a challenge.
“He was involved in operation sandstone, which was in the south Pacific,” LaPrade said.
He’s also raised a family and survived cancer.
When his daughters heard COVID-19 had broken out at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, at first they thought their father had dodged the virus.
“Originally he tested negative, so we thought good, you know, maybe we were going to get through this,” LaPrade said.
But around Easter, the family learned he had gotten sick, and a new test showed he tested positive.
They geared up for a battle they knew he’d have to fight alone, as visitors were barred from the facility.
“He had a real rough week that we weren’t sure how it was going to go,” LaPrade said.
Like other challenges in his life, he came out on the other side.
“He survived this,” she said. “He’s tough.”
His family said the latest test results show he’s recovered.
“To see him and see his eyes smile and laugh,” said Diane Gosselin, another daughter of Kulzer.
Tuesday was the first day socially-distant outdoor visitors were allowed since the beginning of the outbreak, and visits were only 30 minutes long.
While Kulzer’s daughters enjoyed seeing him again, they say the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over yet.
“It will be a true victory when we can actually hug him and kiss him again,” LaPrade said.
The family credits the support staff at the home with his recovery, saying they read him letters and helped with FaceTime chats during his illness.
