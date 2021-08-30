SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local efforts are underway in western Mass. and across the Bay State to help those impacted by Ida.
Western Mass News spoke to Eversource and the American Red Cross. They both said employees and volunteers are on the road right now and are expected to arrive in Louisiana on Wednesday.
“We want to help as many people as we can,” Central and Western Mass American Red Cross Nia Rennix said.
This is a video of one of the six volunteers from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts leaving on a mission to help with response and recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit the same area leaving widespread devastation in its path.
“We will probably have volunteers for two weeks, up to even months in those areas,” Rennix said.
Rennix said volunteers left in an emergency response vehicle equipped with large quantities of food, hygiene products, and first aid supplies.
“Anything that is needed for these families to just feel a little bit more at ease with their circumstances,” Rennix said.
Meantime, William Hinkle, a spokesperson for Eversource, said more than 150 crews and local contractors are being sent from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire to help the more than a million people left in the dark.
“We’re sending approximately 40 of our line crews from all three states as well as members of our fleet and safety teams and additional support staff and managers and supervisors,” Hinkle said.
He said the biggest obstacle they face right now is making sure crews get to the Gulf Coast safely.
“Because if they don’t arrive safely they can't help support the efforts,” Hinkle said.
Workers are expected to be on the ground by Wednesday and will get to work at assigned locations right away.
“Utilities across the country really rely on each other to bring in these extra resources to clear damage and make repairs, and help speed restoration for customers as quickly and safely as possible,” Hinkle explained.
As for the American Red Cross, Rennix said they will continue to send volunteers as needed.
“I will also probably be someone who will be going out in the next couple of weeks out there,” Rennix said.
Rennix said if someone is looking to help families in Louisiana, they are always in need of volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.