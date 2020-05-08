SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since Tuesday, Western Mass News has been proud to partner with the Antonacci Family Foundation, iHeart Media, and the Food Bank of Western Mass in the 'Millions of Meals' virtual food drive.
Even with the money already raised - the food bank still needs helping hands.
Western Mass News got an inside look at the food bank today and has more on how you can volunteer.
Dana Salisbury has been volunteering at the Food Bank of Western Mass for over a year - giving of her time as much as possible.
"I’m lucky enough to have what I need, with a few responsibilities," Salisbury said.
People like Salisbury - spend hours of their day in the line packing food boxes that get distributed throughout the community.
"I come to a couple of times a week for three-hour shifts. That being said the work is heavy. After a three hour shift, I’m cooked!" Salisbury explained.
Organization leaders told Western Mass News that volunteer work like Salisbury’s is vital to their efforts.
"People like Dana are so crucially essential. Especially Dana...she’s been with us for the last year. She was already a committed volunteer before COVID-19...coming in a couple of times a week donating her time, but now she’s up to her volunteer shifts since this crisis has started," Food Bank of Western Mass's corporate relations officer Jillian Morgan explained.
From brown bag events - to the mobile food pantry, Salisbury has been doing it all, to ensure the increased needs in the community are met.
"Coronavirus is had a huge impact on the food bank. Normally we would except the drops from offices or church groups...because of COVID-19 we are not accepting food drives just because we want to know where all of our food is coming from so that it’s safe," Morgan noted.
Because of that, they are trying to raise funds through the 'Millions of Meals' virtual food drive - a program Western Mass News is proud to partner with.
"If you are in a position and able...financial contributions to the food bank are huge," Morgan said.
"I think volunteering goes in two ways. It does something for you and it does something for the community and the community does need help. This is a very rough time and there’s a lot of people who don’t have enough to eat." Salisbury noted.
Also according to Salisbury - although it looks like she's sacrificing her time to serve...
"I’m not giving up my time. I’m getting off my time," Salisbury said.
