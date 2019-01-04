HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A colony of barn swallows in western Massachusetts could be in danger.
A volunteer group told Western Mass News that it could be demolished by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
It's the largest colony of barn swallows in Massachusetts, according to the state ornithologist.
However, their home in Hadley at the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge could be destroyed
"We're in a time where we're losing a lot of biodiversity," said Mara Silva with Save Our Swallows.
Silva is part of the volunteer group Save Our Swallows working to save this rare colony of birds.
"It's something to behold and it would be a real shame for us to lose that," Silva added.
Barn swallow populations in New England have declined by 50 percent in the last 40 years, but yet 37 pairs of barn swallows are nesting at the refuge in the abandoned stables.
The Environmental Assessment Process is a planning tool used to identify effects of infrastructure projects that could affect the environment and Silva said that tests show moving barn swallows has been unsuccessful in the past.
"An alternative structure is not going to mitigate the loss of the large stables," Silva noted.
They've reached out to local legislators fighting to save the barn, but time is running out.
"They've made changes to the building that look like demolition," Silva said.
Members interested in helping Save Our Swallows in their efforts can find a GoFundMe page can CLICK HERE.
Save Our Swallows told Western Mass News that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is not being transparent about the rundown barn's future
Western Mass News has reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but have not received comment.
