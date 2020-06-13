HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of volunteers cleaned up along the Connecticut River today.
More than 30 people met at Springdale Park in Holyoke and the group cleaned up for about four hours.
Volunteers said their goals are to make sure our rivers stay clean.
"It's just really cool how people come together for the common good, just to clean this spot out and make it great again," said volunteer Brett Richards.
Volunteers said their next project will be in West Springfield.
