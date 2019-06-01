WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Volunteers were hard at work at Pine Hill Cemetery in Westfield Saturday morning cleaning and maintaining our nation's heroes grave sites.
The group of volunteers was small but mighty.
Gene Theroux, who is a member of the Sons of the American Legion took part in the cleaning.
"Some of these monuments are 160 years old," Theroux explained.
Each of the volunteers had their own personal reason for being there.
"It's very special to me because my fourth great grandparents are interred in here, my third great grandparents are interred in here, my second great grandparents are interred in here," Theroux said.
With every brush stroke, scrape and wash the group fulfilled their mission of preserving our fallen heroes sacred monuments.
Julie Barnes, Director of the Westfield Veterans Services explained the process of the cleaning.
"The three of us got out here at 8:30 this morning. We've been spraying down the graves with the d-2 solution which is not harmful to any grass or wildlife. It really cleans, does a great job sprucing up the headstones," Barnes said.
The monuments and headstones the group focused on the weekend those of Civil War veterans.
"There are probably well over 300 civil war veterans that are interred in this cemetery," Theroux noted.
The group told Western Mass News while these veterans are no longer around and their family might not be here to see the dirt wash off, unveiling a beautiful marble monument was all the compensation they needed.
"It's nice to know that people recognize that people are donating their time. We're not in it for the money, we're not in it for the glory, we're just coming out here to pay homage to the folks who served before us and present a lasting legacy to those people," Barnes said.
