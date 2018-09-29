AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of volunteers gathered along the Connecticut River Saturday in an effort to clean up our waterways and environment.
With their gloves and buckets in hand, dozens of volunteers hit the Connecticut shoreline on a mission.
The Westfield River Watershed Association partnered with the Connecticut River Conservancy for the annual Source to Sea Clean Up.
The group says Saturday's clean up along the Connecticut River stretched through four states.
"People are cleaning up all the way from Connecticut," Nancy Bobskill of the Westfield River Watershed Association tells us. "Up through the whole Connecticut River that goes up to Canada."
Wendy Hollis started working at 9 Saturday morning.
She tells Western Mass News within an hour, she filled six bags of trash.
"I found a couple of iron gates," says Wendy. "A rubber mat, a sandal, socks, underwear, a needle, lots of cups, plastic cups, [and] straws. This is our environment. We need to take better care of it."
No dumping signs greet you as you pull in to park at Pynchon Point, but volunteers say it doesn't matter.
They still collect dozens of bags full of trash.
"The river's still a dumping ground, unfortunately, and," continued Nancy. "Many products end up going there. We've seen stuff like tires, [and] appliances. It's still important for us to keep our water clean so we can have a clean water supply. The goal of today is to make a beautiful, clean river, and also to educate everyone about the importance of this. We want someday where we won't have to clean up the river."
