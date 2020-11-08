HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 34th annual 'Hope for the Holidays' toy drive happened on Sunday.
The event organized the Brightside for Families and Children, allowed people to bring gift cards and donations to the Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.
The donations will are used to buy gifts that are on children's "wish-lists" this holiday season, and for some volunteers, the event was personal.
"A lot of us have been in this situation as children. Have been in the foster system, and we know how it works," said volunteer Mark Maslak. "We know how much it hurts, to not have a family or a Christmas at all."
Maslak told Western Mass News it's important for the children at Brightside to know that people care about them. He also said he's hopeful that there will be a better turnout this year because of the pandemic.
If anyone is interested in donating, click here.
