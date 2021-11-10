LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Volunteers in Ludlow spent Wednesday cleaning up ahead of Veterans Day Thursday. Their focus: the Veterans Memorial in town.
Western Mass News caught up with the group and has more on how important this is to the community.
“The beautification project it means a lot it means a lot it means a lot to the town it means a lot to the residents but to me as a veteran it does,” said Eric Segundo, Town of Ludlow's director of Veterans Services and former Veteran
This is the first year that the Veterans Memorial Clean-Up is happening at this monument in Ludlow, thanks to a grant program dedicated to honoring military lives lost.
"We finally got the grant approved through the home depot foundation and they are sending their volunteer crew out today to do all the work," said Segundo.
The Veterans Memorial is dedicated to all of the men and women of Portuguese descent who served in World War II.
“Personally, it’s because part of my family, they served this country too,”
said Alcino Pereira, VP of Gemio Lustiano.
Pereira told Western Mass News his Portuguese club oversees the Memorial and they appreciate this extra help from the Home Depot volunteers who worked hard on Wednesday landscaping, power washing, and painting.
“We thank Home Depot for all this donation,” said Pereira.
The Home Depot Foundation has provided over $2,300 in supplies and materials for this project right here in Ludlow.
“We try to keep this nice and clean and for those who lost their lives to protect our country,” said Pereira.
The clean-up was completed just in time for veterans day observances on Thursday.
