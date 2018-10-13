WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members came out early Saturday morning to Pine Hill cemetery for a clean-up.
This is the second event at the cemetery this year that focuses on local veterans who served in World War I.
Volunteers came out to replenish and restore monuments and headstones, as a way to honor our U.S. heroes and give the land respect.
"We're always willing to accept to volunteers, and," said past Commander Gene Theroux. "Certainly what a way to give back to the community and pay tribute to those that are here. There's so much history here. Every time I come here, I find something new."
Saturday's clean-up was co-sponsored by American Legion Post 124 and the friends of Pine Hill cemetery.
