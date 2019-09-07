CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kids at Stefanik School in Chicopee will soon have a new playground they can call their own.
Dozens of volunteers came out Saturday morning to help build a new playground.
Funding for the playground was made possible from various grants.
Organizers like Principal Amanda Theriault said the new playground is the result of hard work and collaboration made for all of the kiddos.
"The kids are so excited to start running around start playing start swinging jumping on this amazing new playground," Principal Theriault said.
