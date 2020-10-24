NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, Northampton's urban forestry commissioners and volunteers from Cooley Dickinson Hospital joined together to plant trees that morning.
The local volunteer group hoped to add some beauty near the hospital and take advantage of the long list of benefits that planting trees can have on the community.
"They sequester carbon, they give off oxygen for us to breathe, they also take up thousands of gallons of storm water," said Northampton's Forestry Superintendent and Tree Warden Richard Parasiliti.
He told Western Mass News that people who live around trees are healthier.
Eventually, officials said they hope the site will have plenty of trees and flowers. The trees will shade the sidewalk and bus stop. It will also provide some well-deserved beauty for patients in the hospital.
