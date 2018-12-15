AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Every year in mid-December, volunteers across the country come together to place a wreath at veteran's gravestones.
"It's a beautiful place, beautiful day, and," stated Southwick resident Mike Szenda. "It's just a place of remembrance."
Topped with a red bow and placed with gratitude, Christmas wreaths lay at more than 7,000 veteran's gravestones in Agawam.
"Every single veteran," stated Gina Willette of Wreaths Across America. "We stop, we give that veteran our individual attention, put the wreath down to honor them, and then move on. It does leave you speechless. It is amazing. The turnout this year is probably double of what we've had in years past. We have 7,500 wreaths that are being put out today so we have enough to cover the entire cemetery."
This is the first year the Szenda family has joined hundreds of other volunteers for the special event.
For them, and many others, it's personal.
"We came to see my father, their grandfather," explained Mike Szenda. "I think it's a great opportunity for them to come and see where he is. It's Galvin's second or third time here Georgiana's first time here. Whether or not she remembers it, I don't know, but it's a good opportunity to get a better understanding of why they're here."
Mike's dad, Sgt. Francis Szenda, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Mike tells Western Mass News taking part in this day will be a new family tradition.
"It's a beautiful memory, and," continued Mike. "I think it's great that everybody is doing this, paying their respects for the veterans who served their country. It's really nice, especially this time of year."
"I think it's a nice way for the kids to connect with their grandfather, because," stated Mike's wife, Marie Szenda. "He passed away before they were born, but they see pictures of him. It's a nice way to remember him."
Wreaths Across America says every wreath is a sign of the community's honor and respect to our veterans.
"Every year," said Willette. "We start with zero for our wreath count, and every wreath is sponsored at $15 apiece so, when you think about how the community and businesses and corporations come together to make sure we accomplish our goal to put a Christmas wreath down for every veteran, it's just amazing."
