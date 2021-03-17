WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, in partnership with the USDA, is entering their sixth month of the Farmers to Families Food Box initiative and they’re searching for volunteers.
Over one million pounds of food in the last six months, with 3,000 more food boxes on Saturday alone, and their efforts are still underway.
“This is not the only location. There’s 12 or 13 other locations in the state. This is the biggest location…and we try to keep giving out to more and more people as we can,” said volunteer Kenneth Shean.
Volunteers who once served their country are now serving their local communities and putting food in the hands of the people who need it most.
“They have milk, they have cheese, they have yogurt. They also have apples, they have carrots, and there’s usually two meat products either hot dogs or chicken, usually pre-cooked so you don’t have to cook it much, and that’s the basics. They still have onions and potatoes also,” Shean noted.
This partnership reduces food waste, keeps farmers in business, and feeds families experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic. It’s assistance that Nancy Bogdanovich told Western Mass News she is eternally grateful for.
“Funding is low and I’m on disability. I’m a veteran and it takes the bite out of the grocery bill. I mean, you know, the staples - potatoes, fruits, milk - it’s wonderful. They’re doing a great, great job,” Bogdanovich explained.
You don't have to be a veteran, but online pre-registration is required. The process is easy, smooth, and safe. Tell them how many boxes you need and then show up with your confirmation e-mail.
“Basically you pop your trunk, we put the box in, and then you move on,” Shean said.
If you are interested in volunteering or if this event is something that you can benefit from, it will continue taking place at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the month of March.
Volunteers can simply show up, ready to help at 9 a.m. each Saturday in March.
To pre-register to receive a box of food, you can CLICK HERE.
