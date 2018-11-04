WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Veterans Day is a week away and some organizations are already busy making sure service men and women receive the honor they deserve.
Western Mass News stopped by Saint Mary's Cemetery in Westfield Saturday to speak with one volunteer whose giving back to his country.
"I think every day should be Veterans Day and we should do something to maintain these monuments and these cemeteries. Make sure there is a nice, crisp American flag flying."
Gene Theroux is a past commander of American Legion Post 124. His family's military history dates back generations.
"I have three grandfathers that fought in the American Revolutionary War. I have nine grand uncles that participated in the American Civil War. I have a first cousin who died in the Spanish American War and is attributed as being the first American who died," Gene says.
That rich family history has led this Air Force veteran to continue his service in other important ways.
"We have a lot to be grateful to these veterans. To me, I think it's our responsibility to make sure their history and their legacy is carried onward and to take care of their graves and put flags out by their headstones or their footstones and it's a very small way to thank them for their service," Gene tells Western Mass News.
He and other volunteers from Post 124, spent Saturday morning at St. Mary's cemetery in Westfield...
"This one right here is a World War I military marker."
...placing flags next to our country's fallen heroes.
"I want to make sure that family members who come to visit their loved one on Veterans Day or Memorial Day, the last thing they want to encounter is there not being a flag for their loved one. Because certainly family members know the sacrifice and service of their family member."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.