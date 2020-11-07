SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Volunteers across Springfield came together to put flags on veterans' graves on Saturday.
The group effort happened at a local cemetery. Residents said they wanted to honor the memories of fallen service-men and women.
The former Springfield Police Sargent and founder of the 'Ride to Remember,' John Delaney, organized the effort.
"We felt it was important that not only do we remember the police officers, but we remember soldiers, people in the navy," he explained. "It's important for us to remember that."
Community members brought thousands of flags to cover all the headstones of local veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.