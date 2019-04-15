HOPKINTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the 104th Fighter Wing flew over the starting line of Monday's 123rd running of the Boston Marathon.
That spectacle really kicking things off this morning as volunteers and runners waited for things to begin in less than ideal conditions.
From clothing...
“I’m carrying extra pair of sweatpants, carry an extra sweatshirt, couple extra pairs of socks," said JP Lapierre, who was running for the 20th time.
Volunteer Shawn Carlson added, "Last year, I was wearing just khakis and a rain jacket. This year, I at least have the waterproof pants on.”
...to food...
“Pure maple syrup, couple of these bad boys on the course in the Gatorade Endurance, we will be good to go,” said Andrew Miller
Robert Bryant noted, "I take pitted dates. I’ll cut some up and toss 'em in the pocket.”
...the plans were in motion early Monday for another running of the Boston Marathon.
Many said that even with the early morning rain, conditions for a 26.2 mile run weren't that bad.
"This is perfect. [Why?] Got a nice cool breeze, overcast. It’s not too hot. We train in the cold, so it’s good," said a couple runners from Toronto.
There's one very popular corner - not just because of the phenomenal volunteers with the Merrimack Valley Striders, but they’re also picking up wet clothes these runners are leaving behind...and they are going to be busy today.
Sure enough, within minutes, bags were filled and bursting with soggy clothes as runners prepared to take their marks for one of the more grueling marathons around.
“I remember running my first year in 2000. I cleared the first hill and I said to the guy next to me, that did not seem too bad. That was Heartbreak Hill? He said no, you have three more to go," Lapierre added.
They don't call it heartbreak for nothing.
