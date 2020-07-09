AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Researchers are still working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is accurate and effective.
But in the meantime, a new website was launched where volunteers can sign up to be a part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial, helping researchers to narrow down which vaccine will combat the virus.
Researchers and scientists are still working to get answers and develop more understanding about the coronavirus and one way they are doing so is by launching an experimental vaccine trial that you can be a part of.
“It is an organizational site to tell people about the different vaccines, and you can fill out a questionnaire and sign up to be considered to be part of phase three clinical trial,” said UMass Amherst’s microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a website on Wednesday called, coronaviruspreventionetwork.org, which listed the criteria volunteers must-have for the trial.
“You do have to be over the age of 18, and right now they are looking for everybody,” she said. “So they would like people who go out in public or if you have a job that is an essential worker.”
Hamilton told Western Mass News that a wide range of participants is needed to get the accurate information they need.
“Including people over the age of 65, we know that is an age range you are more susceptible to the severe illness of COVID-19,” she explained. “They are looking for people who have other health problems that make them more susceptible to coronavirus illness, people who overeat have asthma, high blood pressure type two diabetes.”
Hamilton also said two things could become concerning with these trials, one being if a trial is rushed too quickly a vaccine won’t work, or there could be a bad side effect that could be detrimental.
“The three phases of clinician trials that vaccines and medications go through, they are stringent and, in fact, in each phase about just under 1/3 of the medications of vaccines fail,” she said. “By the time you are done, less than 10 percent of all vaccines and medications that go through these trials fail.”
Hamilton added that there is no telling when phase three of these clinical trials will begin, but it’s important to be patient.
“Soon, hopefully soon, but again if you rush too much in the wrong way, you could end up with something on the market that doesn’t work as well as we'd like it to,” Hamilton noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.