SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Volunteers are wanted in western Mass to be part of an international study on how the coronavirus is changing people's physical and mental health.
The Springfield College Department of Exercise Science joined the researcher team hoping what they learn now can help people be better prepared if a second wave hits.
“This is such an unprecedented time,” said Jasmin Hutchinson, professor of exercise science at Springfield College. “There’s no formal evidence for us to go off.”
With her extra time while not on campus, Hutchinson is helping to conduct a survey to study how the coronavirus has impacted physical health.
“I’m really expecting to see that some people may be less active because now they’re juggling multiple roles and doing a lot of work in front of a screen,” Hutchinson said. “On the flip side, I think a lot of people have free time and maybe taking advantage of that.”
A few weeks ago, a friend of hers reached out to see if Springfield College would be interested in taking part in this international study.
“I was contacted by a collaborator of mine who I’ve worked with for a number of years at Brunel University in London,” she said. “He’s sort of spearheading the whole thing and setting up the UK survey. He asked if we would take on the U.S. version of the survey, and we were super excited to get involved.”
In addition to the U.S. and the UK, countries such as France and Australia are also participating.
“I think we’re really going to see a big difference in different sections of society,” Hutchinson said.
Their goal is to cast a wide net and get as many participants as possible.
“Oftentimes people who respond to the studies are physically active,” she said. “So we really want to capture people who are also not, people who may be struggling, all different economic groups. We want to capture all groups that are living through this. It might enable us to look forward if it does become recurring to how we can help support people and make sure they’re staying as healthy as they possibly can.”
There are a few things to know before signing up.
“The survey is restricted to people who are 18 years and older, able to answer questions in English, and are residing in the U.S.,” Hutchinson said. “It’s pretty straightforward, and it’s a one off survey. It shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to complete the survey. I asked a lot of things about demographics, sort of where you live, what you do for a living, things like that. Then it asks about your physical activity habits and your psychological well-being prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and now currently.”
Those interested in participating in the study can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.