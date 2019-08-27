CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee residents are speaking out after a local park was left trashed over the weekend.
A group of volunteers saw pictures of the garbage on Facebook and leaped into action, but they're concerned the problem won't go away.
"It's frustrating," local mom Paula Jandzis tells us.
If you were going to litter anywhere, would you do it in a place built for children?
"He likes to play with everything. He will pick up that trash and try to put it in his mouth," stated Jandzis.
Chicopee residents say Ray Ash Park, right by the playground, was more of a dumping ground over the weekend, with bags of trash left across the grass.
"It's dangerous for our kiddos and, overall, it just doesn't look good," says Jandzis.
After these pictures were posted online this weekend, a group of volunteers sprang into action.
"[How long did it take you to get this whole area picked up?] About an hour maybe. There was umbrellas, a bunch of trash, there was diapers. Basically, everything, food plates. People were coming up with little kids and walking through all the trash," explained Morin.
Western Mass News reached out to Chicopee Police.
They say they don't investigate excessive litter, unless there's something dangerous to public safety or if there was excessive illegal dumping.
"We all live here. It's everybody's business too," stated Morin.
It's against the law to litter, but the fines don't seem to stop people from regularly leaving garbage where children play.
"It happens all the time. Unfortunately, people don't take responsibility for what they do," says Morin.
But it doesn't stop coming as a shock to those willing to clean it up on their own time.
"I just can't believe that somebody would do something like that and just leave trash and walk away from it. It's just...It's not how to live," added Morin.
Western Mass News also reached out to the Chicopee Parks' Department regarding this story, and we are still awaiting a response.
