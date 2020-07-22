(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts legislators passed a bill expanding voting options during the coronavirus pandemic and now, people all over the Bay State are receiving mail-in ballot applications, leaving many viewers with questions.
“This is really just about giving people choices,” said State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.
Governor Charlie Baker signed a vote-by-mail bill into law earlier in July. For the first time in Massachusetts history, all eligible voters can vote early and by mail in both the state primary in September and the general election in November.
“We wanted to make sure people had all those options given to them, depending on their health concerns and situations. Generally, you can vote absentee if you’re going to be out of town or you have some sort of impediment that prohibits that. It just expands that to say we’re in the middle of a pandemic, I think I’d rather not go in person,” Sabadosa added.
Sabadosa told Western Mass News over Facetime that voters all over the Bay State have already started to receive mail-in ballot applications for the primary, sent right to their doors.
“What they do is they fill out what primary application they would like. They put their mailing address if it’s different from where they’re registered to vote. That happens in small communities. They send it back in and they’re mailed a ballot,” Sabadosa noted.
Sabadosa said you can either choose if you want to vote in-person or vote-by-mail.
“You can just ignore the request for an application and go in person as you normally do,” Sabadosa said.
Viewers have been reaching out to Western Mass News worried about voter fraud and what to do with their applications if they choose to vote in person.
Sabadosa said you can dispose of them however you feel comfortable because fraud in this case is almost impossible.
“It’s unlikely that people are going to request a ballot and have it sent to their home in your name because that doesn’t match with what the Secretary of State is saying,” Sabadosa noted.
Sabadosa said there will be another application sent in October when you can decide if you want to vote-by-mail in the general election. but if you choose to hit the polls, you can expect some changes.
“That second check-out won’t be there, so we’re trying to make sure that people move through the polls quickly and try to reduce any congestion that might be with there, so I think people will have a positive experience. Towns are putting in really good plans to protect people," Sabadosa explained.
Early voting for the state primary will be between August 22 and August 28.
In-person early voting for the November general election will be from October 17 through October 30.
For more information on the 2020 elections, CLICK HERE.
