HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The board of trustees at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is scheduled to take a final vote on a new superintendent on Thursday.
The former Superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was removed after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home killed more than 70 veterans.
Today's meeting to discuss and make a final vote on the candidates is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
